GCU approves changes in exam, admission rules

LAHORE : The 23rd meeting of the Academic Council of Government College University (GCU) Lahore has approved the amendments to the university’s examinations and admission rules and the existing courses of various academic programmes.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the meeting which was also attended by Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, VC of Government College Women University Sialkot, Professor Emeritus Dr Khalid Hamid Sheikh, Distinguished Professor Dr Zaheer-ud-Din Khan, Professor Dr Rafi M Chaudhry, Chair in CASP, Dr Muhammad Zakaullah, faculty deans and other members of the council.

The academic council approved the new course of “Translation of the Holy Qur’an” to be taught to all Muslim students at BA/BSc (Hons) level while non-Muslim students would be taught a subject of Ethical Teachings of World Religions.

Deliberating upon the agenda item of online teaching, the council approved the new assessment policy for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the light of online teaching due to COVID19. It approved the methods and requirements for “open-book” and “open-internet” examinations.

The GCU Academic Council also granted permission to intermediate pre-medical students to apply for admissions to the BS in computer science programme with the condition to qualify the two deficiency courses of mathematics after admissions each comprising of 3 credit hours.

The members of the academic council set maximum duration for the completion of Honours Degree to six years. However, it authorised that in exceptional cases, an extension of one more year may be granted, after due recommendation of Board of Studies of the department concerned and approval of convener/affiliated institutions.

The council approved amendments in general criteria for qualifying a semester, marks for practical examinations, attendance criteria, and summer semester and degree requirements. Addressing the meeting, the VC appreciated the support of academic and administrative staff for the implementation of his reforms for the development of the university. He also briefed the members that COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the academic activities in the university. However, the newly formed Directorate of IT staff worked and the teachers worked hard for the successful and smooth commencement of online classes within a very short time span.

The VC said the minutes of the 23rd meeting of the academic council would be placed before the syndicate in the upcoming meeting, and these amendments to the examinations and admissions rules would become part of the university's calendar after the syndicate’s approval.