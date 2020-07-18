Salman Ahmed vows to continue work for women rights

ISLAMABAD: Famous Junoon Group member and global social activist Salman Ahmed has vowed that he has continuously championed women rights throughout his career and his satirical tweet about Bilawal Bhutto is taken out of context. The tweet showed Bilawal peering over a diary with a link to the BBC film ‘Princess & the Playboy’.

Salman took strong exception to the grotesque attack by trolls and a baseless article in an English daily which accuses him of misogynistic misconduct. Salman added that as an artist and goodwill ambassador, he recorded and shot a video on women’s empowerment & HIV/ AIDS starring famous Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil. Another effort, Alvida shines a light on the leadership of a Pakistani Woman AIDS activist, Shukriya Gul, living in a society which stigmatises PLWHA. He said his first starring TV play, Aahat, shines a light on the mother & girl child & the challenges faced in a strongly patriarchal society. He further added that his wife Dr Samina and he run a non-profit, SSGWI, which champions girl’s education in Pakistan.

Salman viewed, “I have been a vociferous champion for human rights and in 1996, I also recorded Ehtesaab ( Accountability)”. He said he is used to vicious attacks by trolls due to his decades long struggle against political corruption some of which were heinous in nature and targeted his family. He added, the viciousness of the trolls is something I have grown accustomed to because of my personal relationship with the prime minister and support for his cause for political accountability.

He said he has made his point and had deleted recent tweets as he did not want to hurt anyone feelings.