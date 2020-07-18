Tree plantation drive starts in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore Division Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi inaugurated tree plantation drive in Lahore by planting trees in Jallo Park. He said 0.5 million trees would be planted in the provincial metropolis under the Clean and Green Punjab campaign. He said that restoration of tree cover of Lahore was inevitable for healthy life and clean environment. He said that civil society organisations were working with the government departments to achieve the mission.

He also emphasised that every Lahorite must take part in tree plantation campaign and should plant a tree under the slogan “one citizen one tree.” He said administration was leading the campaign with the cooperation every sector of society. He said only local varieties and fruit trees were being planted in the campaign.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Friday said trees played a vital role in environment, besides well-being of humans and the message needed to be spread far and wide in the interest of all. He said this on the occasion of inauguration of monsoon plantation drive in DG Khan. He planted a sapling at Circuit House in DG Khan.