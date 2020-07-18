Commissioner’s removal demanded over high milk prices

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Sindh Assembly member Arsalan Taj has demanded the removal of Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani over his failure to control the selling of milk at high rates.

He said on Friday milk was being sold at Rs90 a kilo in Punjab but it was selling at 120 per kilo in Karachi. The PTI lawmaker said that instead of advising the residents to boycott the milk sellers, the commissioner should fulfil his responsibility to ensure that vendors were not selling milk at high rates and he should take action against the profiteers.

He said the commissioner had failed to implement milk prices in Karachi and provide relief to the people. “The price control committees of the commissioner Karachi are nowhere to be seen.”

Taj said milk sellers had increased milk prices without any reason and were selling the commodity at whatever price they chose. “The commissioner of Karachi does not consider himself accountable as he does not answer questions from the media. The prices of food items, vegetables and fruits have also gone up in the city.”

Due to the poor performance of the commissioner, he should be immediately removed from his post and a responsible and honest person should be appointed commissioner who was capable of resolving public issues on a priority basis, he said.