Bilawal says waiting for replies on BRT, Malam Jabba

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday again asked the government to answer his questions which he raised at his press conference on Monday in Karachi about corruption in Malam Jabba, BRT

Peshawar, foreign funding, sugar, flour, petrol, PIA and billion tree project. In a tweet, he stated that four days have passed and he is still waiting for reply from the government on corruption in Malam Jabba, BRT, and owning New York City towers through income from sewing machine.

He said he is also waiting for replies on corruption in foreign funding of the PTI, Abraaj and K-Electric.

After his press conference, Bilawal is posting a tweets on daily basis and asking the government to reply his questions which he raised in his press conference.

His first challenge to Prime Minister Imran Khan was to have a face to face debate either in the National Assembly or on TV. The second challenge he had given was to show any hospital built like of NICVD and third one was to compare testing ratio of COVID-19 of Sindh with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab .