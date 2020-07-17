Housing society on state land: NAB summons Khawaja Asif today

LAHORE: The NAB has summoned former defence minister Kh Asif today (Friday) in an inquiry against him related to establishing a housing society on state land, selling plots in excess of the approved layout plan and land grabbing.

Earlier, Kh Asif had appeared before the Bureau on July 3 and he was questioned by the investigators for an hour. However, he was asked to come again with more relevant record on July 17. According to call up notice served to Kh Asif, the NAB had claimed that the evidence collected so far reveals that Kh Asif prima facie established a housing project namely Kent View Housing Society in Sialkot which has been operating illegally. The Bureau has asked Kh Asif to explain what are the sources and total amount of funds invested in the project by him, by his wife and son and other partners.

The NAB in the call up notice directly alleged Kh Asif that he in collusion with management of the housing society illegally sold plots in excess of the approved layout plan of 137 kanals.

The NAB further said Kh Asif in connivance with the Revenue authorities obtained relevant approvals despite the fact that Society had illegally occupied state land. It claimed that former defence minister in collusion with management of the Society illegally occupied various pieces of land owned by individuals who never sold their land to the Society.