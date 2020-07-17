ACE Lahore launches operation against land grabbers

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore-B Region launched an operation under Regional Director Wasim Hamid Sandhu against land-grabbers in Kasur. According to details, the ACE officials carried out an operation against the land-grabbers in Moza Bugree, District Kasur and retrieved 209kanal land of Auqaf Department adjacent to Khanqah Sidiquee Shah, near Kasur city. ACE Lahore regional director Wasim Hamid Sandhu said that the ACE was taking action against land-grabbers without any discrimination. On the directions of Anti-Corruption Establishment DG Muhammad Gohar Nafees, a grand operation against land-grabbers had been launched all over the province.