‘71pc patients recovering from coronavirus in KP’

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash has said the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the province has reached 71 per cent while the positive cases rate has gone down from 25 to 15 percent.

He expressed these views while briefing media at the Directorate of Information and Public Relations here on Thursday, said a handout. The special assistant said Covid-19 cases were on the rise during the last two months but now the number of such patients was decreasing day by day due to the steps taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Health Department and people's cooperation.

He said the provincial government had conducted 5,000 tests in areas with a population of one million and provided timely medical facilities for coronavirus patients. "Doctors, nurses and paramedics staff are our frontline heroes who are risking their lives to provide medical care to patients," Kamran Bangash added.

He said Dr Faisal Sultan, Focal Person of the Prime Minister for Covid-19 and Interior Minister Ejaz Shah had appreciated the steps taken by the KP government and expressed satisfaction over the situation so far.

The special assistant said the helpline 1700 had received positive response from the public. He said a large number of people were receiving information and help on Covid-9 along with guidance on other issues.

Kamran Bangash said that since April 2020, the helpline service had received over 2,74,000 2 calls through which 136,239 people received information and help about coronavirus.

Kamran Bangash said the smart lockdown was imposed in 18 different areas across the province on Wednesday, adding smart lockdown had been implemented in 144 affected areas across the province so far. He said the number of affected people in these areas is 3,78 687, adding 3,614 houses have been isolated in these areas.