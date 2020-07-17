close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
July 17, 2020

Bajwa offers Italian envoy help in fighting Covid-19

Top Story

A
APP
July 17, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday offered all possible assistance to Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese in the fight against Covid-19, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The Italian envoy called on Gen Bajwa at the General Headquarters, where matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s medical assistance and role for peace and stability in the region.

