Bajwa offers Italian envoy help in fighting Covid-19

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday offered all possible assistance to Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese in the fight against Covid-19, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The Italian envoy called on Gen Bajwa at the General Headquarters, where matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s medical assistance and role for peace and stability in the region.