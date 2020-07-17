Sirajul Haq greets Erdogan on mosque reconversion

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has congratulated Turkish President Rajab Tayyab Erdogan on reconversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque and said the entire Islamic world welcomed the decision by the Turkish High Court.

Those crying foul on regaining the mosque by the Muslims after 80 years should instead counter Israel for its illegal occupation of mosques and Islamic buildings, he said in a statement from Mansoora on Thursday. He said Turkish government corrected the history and restored the building status into its original form. He said no one was banned to go to Hagia Sophia mosque now as its historical status as building would remain intact.

Earlier, a delegation of JI Youth Northern Punjab called on Siraj and discussed the political situation. The delegation led by Awais Aslam informed Siraj about JI youth relief activities in Corona affected areas. Talking to the delegation, Siraj said the government failed to provide relief to the poverty stricken masses. He asked the JI workers to make preparation for the local government elections.

Meanwhile, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch while talking to a delegation of pensioners at Mansoorah said the PTI government failed to give any benefit to the government employees in the budget. He said the government instead of making efforts to end poverty was trying to kill the poor.

Baloch supported the demands of the school owners working under Punjab Education Foundation. He said the provincial government must shun their anti-education policies and addressed the fair demands of the protesting teachers.

Disinfection centre: Jamaat-e-Islami leader Ahmad Salman Baloch has established a corona disinfection centre for sacrificial animal in Muslim Town.The objective of the centre, said Salman, was to provide free-of-cost disinfecting facilities for animal to protect them from virus and other diseases. Salman said the JI was trying its best to facilitate the masses in every field. The centre will facilitate citizens round-the-clock and until Eid, he said.