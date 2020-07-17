Universities asked to focus on improving research

LAHORE:Universities are the birthplaces for creative ideas and technology-driven solutions to economic problems being faced by the country. These innovative ideas and solutions are at the centre of the country’s knowledge economy.

This was stated by Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, former Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Vice-Chairman of Prime Minister’s Taskforce on Technology-driven Knowledge Economy, while addressing participants in a webinar on “Research and Knowledge Economy-Role of Universities: Challenges and Opportunities”.

The webinar was organised by Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) and was attended by vice chancellors from more than 30 public sector universities. Dr Atta-ur-Rahman emphasised that universities should focus on improving their research and research applicability. “We are lagging behind the world in research and development. We need to model best practices of the advanced countries like China and USA. The only solution to country’s plaguing economy is investing in research, science and technology” he maintained.

Dr Rahman said, “Pakistani universities have huge potential in terms of talent and ideas but we need to streamline that talent and translate those ideas into sustainable solutions to economic problems”.

Chairman, PHEC, Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said PHEC was contributing towards the knowledge economy by improving the capacity of faculty members, researchers, and senior management through ongoing training activities, funding for conferences, seminars and international travel grants.

tributes: Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar termed the death of Vice Chancellor, Nishtar Medical University Multan, Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha from coronavirus an irreparable loss to the country and the nation.

Paying rich tribute to Prof Dr Mustafa, he said Pakistan has lost a renowned surgeon and an excellent medical teacher whose lacking can never be met. In a condolence reference held here on Thursday, Prof Al-freed Zafar said young doctors, nurses, other medical personnel and senior doctors sacrificed their lives in the treatment and care of Coronavirus patients. He said the demise of Prof Mustafa Pasha has not only set an example in the health sector but it is also a loss for the people of south Punjab who lost a “Messiah” for whom there is no substitute.

In the condolence reference, other participants expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha.