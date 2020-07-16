Cop injured in encounter

SUKKUR: A police constable and three criminals were injured in an encounter between police and criminals in Khairpur. SSP Khairpur Captain (retired) Ameer Saud Magsi said that SHO Sobhodero of Khairpur Ghulam Bozdar, along with ASI M Chuttal and a cop were deployed at Peer Hayat Shah link road were they were ambushed by criminals. One cop Ali Muhammed Narejo was injured.