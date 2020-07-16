close
Thu Jul 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2020

Cop injured in encounter

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2020

SUKKUR: A police constable and three criminals were injured in an encounter between police and criminals in Khairpur. SSP Khairpur Captain (retired) Ameer Saud Magsi said that SHO Sobhodero of Khairpur Ghulam Bozdar, along with ASI M Chuttal and a cop were deployed at Peer Hayat Shah link road were they were ambushed by criminals. One cop Ali Muhammed Narejo was injured.

Latest News

More From Pakistan