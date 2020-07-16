close
Thu Jul 16, 2020
BR
Bureau report
July 16, 2020

BRT equipment stolen

National

BR
Bureau report
July 16, 2020

PESHAWAR: Thieves stole equipment from a station of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on University Road, officials told police. A project manager Islam Gul told police that thieves stole equipment from an elevator at a BRT station near Board Colony. The official said the equipment was worth Rs300,000 and only expert could remove and install it. A case was registered.

