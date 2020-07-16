BRT equipment stolen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Thieves stole equipment from a station of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on University Road, officials told police. A project manager Islam Gul told police that thieves stole equipment from an elevator at a BRT station near Board Colony. The official said the equipment was worth Rs300,000 and only expert could remove and install it. A case was registered.