COVID-19 claims 17 more lives

LAHORE: The death of 17 more COVID-19 patients raised death toll to 2,043 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 88,045 with the addition of 553 new infections in the province, according the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department report on Wednesday. Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab, 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 85,265 citizens, who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission. According to the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 611,506 tests have been performed in the province so far, out of which 88,045 have been tested positive for the virus.