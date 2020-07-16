Marriage hall construction: High Court summons commissioner in contempt case

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench Wednesday summoned the Multan Commissioner on a petition seeking contempt proceedings against him over not resolving a marriage hall construction issue.

Petitioner Aftab Qasim had filed a plea with the LHC, submitting that he wanted to construct a marriage hall in Multan and in this regard he had completed file work and all relevant departments except the divisional planning committee issued him clearance. He said the district and divisional planning committee is headed by Multan Commissioner Shanul Haq, who was delaying his case. The LHC (Multan bench) ordered the commissioner in February 2020 to resolve the issue in one month. Now, the petitioner filed a contempt plea and the LHC summoned the commissioner after a short interval in the court work. The commissioner appeared before the LHC (Multan bench) and he assured to resolve the issue. The court disposed of the case.

LHC orders Mepco to restore power connection of lawyer: The Lahore High Court (Multan bench) Wednesday ordered Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) to restore electricity connection of a lawyer.

Senior lawyer Malik Muhammad Naeem Iqbal filed a petition with the LHC (Multan bench), seeking restoration of his electricity connection. He told the court that Mepco officials were demanding bribe for installation of an electricity meter that was disconnected on fake charges of power pilfering. He submitted that he filed a complaint with Gulgasht sub-divison but he received Rs 20,000 detection bill and a case was registered against his son.

The court summoned Mepco Gulgasht sub-division SDO and other officials and admonished them over preparing MNT report after one and a half years of the removal of electricity meter from the house of the petitioner. The court rejected the MNT report, observing the report was prepared by incompetent officials. The court observed Mepco officials has no right to play with the fate of people and disconnect electricity of a citizen without serving any notice to him.