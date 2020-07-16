Two ‘Lyari gangsters’ held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two suspected members of the Lyari gang war were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Saadi Town on Wednesday. The suspects were arrested by a law enforcement agency; however, the arrests were not disclosed. The suspects, Imam Buksh and Wasim, were brothers.
Police said the men were affiliated with the Jamil Changa and Agha Zikri groups, and ran a drugs network in the Old Golimar area. Recently, they killed two people by resorting to firing at a drugs den. They were also wanted to police in various cases of murder, attempted murders and extortion.