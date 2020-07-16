Two ‘Lyari gangsters’ held

Two suspected members of the Lyari gang war were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Saadi Town on Wednesday. The suspects were arrested by a law enforcement agency; however, the arrests were not disclosed. The suspects, Imam Buksh and Wasim, were brothers.

Police said the men were affiliated with the Jamil Changa and Agha Zikri groups, and ran a drugs network in the Old Golimar area. Recently, they killed two people by resorting to firing at a drugs den. They were also wanted to police in various cases of murder, attempted murders and extortion.