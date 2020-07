Yousuf says he will be happy to coach Pakistan

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf says all the fame and name he has earned is due to the country he has played for and that he would be happy to return the favour if he got a chance to coach the national team.

Talking to this scribe, he said that Pakistan team should target England’s batting to gain an upper hand. Otherwise the series in England has always been difficult, he added.

“The bowling of the host team is strong but they may face problems in batting. I will definitely work if I get a chance to coach the national team,” he added.

He said it was wrong to compare Babar Azam with Virat Kohli. “The comparison is not appropriate as they have their own styles of playing.

“Pakistan has good batsmen like Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Abid Ali and Shan Masood. The coach’s responsibility is to guide the player and plan to win. If the player follows the guidelines and succeeds, both are appreciated,” said the former captain.

He said cricket now is much easier than it was in the past. “New balls are used from both sides, pitches are favourable to batsmen and with the advent of T20 cricket, the game has gained more popularity and is financially rewarding for the players,” he added.