Gold prices rise Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs400/tola on Wednesday to an all-time high of Rs109,300/tola.
According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, the rate of 10 grams gold moved up Rs347 to Rs93,707.
In the international market, gold prices increased $14 to $1,808/ounce.
Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market remained Rs5,000 below the rates in the Dubai gold market.