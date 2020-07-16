Redefining merit

Merit-based recruitment has become an elusive dream in our country. During my research, I happened to learn that there are a few federal level organizations – in particular our educational institutions including varsities – where more than 85 percent of the appointees are related to or from the same ethnic group, region or province which is a vivid reflection of nepotism within our public-sector organizations.

Many of these non-merit-based appointments are made possible by authority persons who consider themselves above the law. They believe that merit is whom they know. In the age of corruption, ethnocentrism, racialism and nepotism who should be requested to standardize the recruitment process across all ministries, divisions, corporate organizations?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad