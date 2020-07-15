Punjab lockdown extended for 15 days

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab, has extended lockdown for 15 days in Punjab till July 30, 2020, 12 midnight.

The P&SHD’s order on 30.6.20, vis-à-vis lockdown in Punjab ended on 15.7.20 at 12 am.

The Secretary P&SHD, under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020, therefore, extended applicability of department’s earlier notification, unless modified otherwise.

The order shall come into force with immediate effect and widely publicised for information of the general public.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab home department, all public and private educational institutions, parks, cinemas, restaurants and marriage halls will remain closed till July 30 across the province.