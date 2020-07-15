Woman injured by husband for demanding divorce

OKARA: A woman was shot at and injured by her husband at Rizvia Chowk on Tuesday. Reportedly, Irshad Bibi, w/o accused Khurshid, had filed a divorce case against her husband in a civil court of Depalpur. On the day of the incident, when she and her relative were returning home after attending court hearing accused Khurshid and his accomplices allegedly shot at and injured both persons.

ANTI-SOCIAL ELEMENTS: DPO Umar Saeed has said that strict action will be taken against anti-social elements in the district. Addressing a meeting of the sub-divisional police officers of the district at his office on Tuesday, the DPO said that law and order would be maintained in the society at all cost.

5 HELD: Police on Tuesday arrested five drug pushers. The police arrested Ali Nawaz with 2kg charas, Muhammad Ali with 1kg charas, Javed with 19 litres liquor, Muhammad Akram with 17 litres liquor and Manzoor Ahmad with 20 litres liquor.The police have registered cases.