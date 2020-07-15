Opposition seeks Wagah border reopening details

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) on Tuesday demanded of the government to disclose terms and conditions on which it decided to re-open trade with India through Wagah border.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, the PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif asked the government to furnish details of re-start of trade with India on floor of the House.

The PML-N leader also questioned as to why the PTI government opted for Martyrs’ Day to announce starting trade with India saying it amounted to hurting feelings of Kashmiris. “It is historic day in the history of Kashmir on July 13 when 22 Muslims laid their lives while completing Azan,” he said. Khawaja Asif pointed that if there was any proposal for the trade with India, the same should have been brought into notice of the House.