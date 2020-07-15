close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
July 15, 2020

Power crisis

Newspost

 
July 15, 2020

The shortage of electricity has been an annoyance for the people of Karachi for several decades. Now it is creating even more issues, including for students who are worried about attending online classes owing to the loadshedding.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the Karachi power crisis. Most importantly, he asked Asad Umar to meet Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and the K-Electric administration to resolve the power supply issue as soon as possible. Hope this matter is resolved soon.

Adana Dost

Karachi

