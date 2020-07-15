Parking fee fraud

Rawalpindi: Various grou­ps of fraudsters are cheating people by illegally charging them parking fee in commercial markets and recreational spots of the city.

Akhlaq Ahmad, a resident of Sadiqabad, said he went to Commercial Market to buy medicines and parked his vehicle near front gate of the park. “When I parked my vehicle a man wearing waistcoat immediately came to me and gave me a receipt. Then he charged me Rs20 as parking fee,” he said.

He said: “I came back after 20 minutes because the customers were allowed into the pharmacy according to the Standard Operating Procedures SOPs. I brought out receipt but that man was not there.” “I asked from a vendor about that man who informed me that these kinds of people frequently changed their places and now he must have gone to some other place to cheat people on the pretext of parking fee,” he said.

Absence of parking spaces is a common problem in markets and bazaars of the city and the visitors often fail to find a place to park their vehicles.