close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

DHS resumes routine immunisation

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

Islamabad : The Directorate of Health Services (DHS) at the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has resumed the routine immunisation and Expanded Programme on Immunisation vaccination service at various medical centres.

The services were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic. The directorate has initiated free COVID-19 sampling facility at all vaccination centres of MCI throughout the week. It requested the residents to avail the facility. The directorate, however, said visitors without face-mask won't be allowed to enter the service centres.

Latest News

More From Islamabad