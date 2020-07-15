DHS resumes routine immunisation

Islamabad : The Directorate of Health Services (DHS) at the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has resumed the routine immunisation and Expanded Programme on Immunisation vaccination service at various medical centres.

The services were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic. The directorate has initiated free COVID-19 sampling facility at all vaccination centres of MCI throughout the week. It requested the residents to avail the facility. The directorate, however, said visitors without face-mask won't be allowed to enter the service centres.