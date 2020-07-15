Plea to ban TikTok

LAHORE:A civil miscellaneous application has been filed in the Lahore High Court demanding an immediate ban on a mobile phone video application, TikTok.

Advocate Nadeem Sarwar moved the application on behalf of a citizen who is a petitioner in a main petition pending with the court. The lawyer contended that hearing of the main petition against the TikTok had not been fixed so far and the matter was of great importance. He said more than 10 deaths had been reported in the country in incidents relating to the users of the applications.

Moreover, he said, the video sharing application had become a source of spreading nudity and pornography. He referred to a recent incident wherein a girl had been gang raped by a group of friends whom she acquainted on the TikTok. The lawyer asked the court to order the PTA to impose a ban on the application until the decision of the main petition for the sake of securing people of the country from more harm.