Inzi disappointed over Imam being called ‘safarshi’

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has expressed his disappointment over his nephew Imam being called "a safarshi" by certain sections.

During a brief chat with media, Inzamam, also a former chief selector, said the young batsman had performed better than the others. “People are not looking at his performances. He has scored more runs than the rest in the previous 40 ODIs," he added. "People should consider him as a national cricketer instead of linking him to me. “Upon Imam’s selection, I told him that neither would I favour him nor would I be unjust with him,” he said.