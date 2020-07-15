Ministry for IPC repatriates officer

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has repatriated an officer to his parent department — office of Auditor General of Pakistan — following an inquiry.

On the directions of Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza, an inquiry had been initiated against Pervaiz Iqbal Bhatti who was on deputation as Deputy Director (OPS)/Section Officer (F&A) and a charge-sheet was served on the officer vide letter No F.1 (652)2019-Admin-1.

“Credit must go to the minister for IPC who has directed all the concerned to follow the government’s policy of transparency in letter and spirit,” a ministry official said. The findings of the inquiry committee, available with ‘The News’, said: “During his posting in the ministry as SO (F&A), verbal instructions by Pervaiz Iqbal Bhatti to the PSB officers for preparing cheques has been proven, therefore the role of Mr Bhatti should be reviewed in official terms for the sake of transparency as the public money is involved in this case and the funds relate to an autonomous body.” Later, Syed Wajid Ali, deputy secretary admin, issued repatriation orders of the officer who was being probed about cancellation of the PSB cheques.

“In light of recommendations of the inquiry committee, the Secretary has been pleased to relieve Pervaiz lqbal Bhatti posted as Deputy Director (OPS)/Section Officer (F&A) in this ministry to his parent office — office of the Auditor General of Pakistan. It has been directed to forward relevant recommendations of the inquiry committee with respect to the officer conduct for necessary disciplinary action,” the repatriation letter said.

When Bhatti was approached, he said he had yet to join his parent office. “I don’t know anything,” he said and immediately hung up. Late Tuesday evening, Bhatti approached ‘The News’ and said he had never received any charge sheet. “If any charge sheet was issued that was one-sided. There is criteria for everything and I doubt that criteria was followed,” he said. He added that he had every right to give his point of view.