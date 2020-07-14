Pandemonium in NA over Uzair Baloch JIT report issue

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly erupted with sloganeering after the Speaker Asad Qaisar termed behaviour of the PPP parliamentarian Abdul Qadar Patel against ethics while responding to allegations against him as contained in a JIT report.

The Speaker order to switch off mike of the opposition member and gave floor to a minister saying that the parliamentarians was not giving personal explanation rather he was delivering a political speech.

The opposition benches echoed with voice of ‘Qadar, Qadar’ which was responded with slogan of ‘Qatil, Qatil’ by the PTI parliamentarians. The Speaker directed staff to switch off mike of Abdul Qadar Patel who attempted to read some parts of the JIT report saying that the PPP member should also not speak on the issue if the matter was subjudice. “Switich off his mike,” the Speaker directed the assembly staff twice.

The chair gave floor to the minister for food security to move a motion to start debate on agriculture but he had wait for some time waiting members from both sides stop hooting.

As the former prime minister Raja Parvaiz Ashraf stood in support of his party colleague, the Speaker said that Abdul Qadar Patel’s attitude was against ethics. Saying that in country’s history of 20 to 22 prime minister, he questioned as to which premier used to take most number of U turns. “I will stop exposing incapability and incompetency of the Government,” he said.