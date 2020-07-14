Tosha Khana case: notice pasted on Nawaz Sharif’s residence

LAHORE: An accountability court of Islamabad has summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Tosha Khana case on August 17. An official from the court of Judge Syed Asghar Ali visited Jati Umra and pasted a notice on the residence of Nawaz Sharif. The notice reads that according to a reference filed in the accountability court, Nawaz committed an offence punishable under Section 9 read with Section 10 of the NationalAccountability Ordinance 1999. The notice said Nawaz Sharif cannot be found and is absconding. Proclamation under Section 87 of the CrPC is hereby made that Nawaz is required to appear before this court to answer the said reference on August 17.