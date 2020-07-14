CEC announces Pakistan Chapter

KARACHI: Mobin Rafiq, founder chairman of The Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club, has announced the heads of the Pakistan Chapter, a statement said on Monday.

Majyd Aziz, former president of Employers Federation of Pakistan, is the chairman of the Pakistan Chapter, as well as of SAARC countries. Mian Muhammad Adrees, former president of the FPCCI, and Capt Dr Ruquiya Saeed Hashmi (Retd), former Balochistan minister and social activist, are senior vice chairman and vice chairperson of Pakistan Chapter, it said.

Mobin Rafiq has also announced that Lt Gen Abdul Qayyum (Retd) has been appointed as the president of Pakistan Chapter, while Maj Gen Ejaz Hussain Awan, Zubair Tufail, Sabur Sethi and Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch (Retd) have been appointed as the provincial presidents from Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan, it added.