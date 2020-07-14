Soneri Bank, HBL sign deal

KARACHI: Soneri Bank Limited and HBL Asset Management Limited (HBL AML) have signed a landmark agreement for distributing investment products through Soneri Bank’s branch network, a statement said on Monday.

As per the agreement, Soneri Bank would disseminate mutual funds and investment plans of HBL AML for individuals and institutions through its widely expanding branch network across Pakistan. The signing ceremony at the Soneri Bank Head Office was attended by the CEOs of both organisations along with senior executives.

Soneri Bank with its network of over 300 branches nationwide and equipped with the latest market intelligence and a dedicated workforce was geared to work towards providing quality financial solutions to its customers. The bank, with its recent strategic alliances with HBL AML, looks forward to provide the customers with a wide range of products to best fit their financial needs and promote investment culture among individuals for collective growth of the economy, the statement added.