Gold prices hit record high

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market rose Rs350/tola to an all-time high of Rs109,250/tola on Monday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, 10 grams gold price raised Rs300 to Rs93,664. In the international market, gold rates rose $1/ounce to $1,809/ounce. Local jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs5,500/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.