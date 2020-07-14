Gold prices hit record high

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market rose Rs350/tola to an all-time high of Rs109,250/tola on Monday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, 10 grams gold price raised Rs300 to Rs93,664. In the international market, gold rates rose $1/ounce to $1,809/ounce. Local jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs5,500/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.