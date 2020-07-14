close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2020

Three Rangers personnel die, three injured in road accident

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2020

In a tragic incident, three Rangers personnel lost their lives and as many were injured when their van met with an accident on the Super Highway on Monday.

Rescuers transported the casualties to a nearby hospital, where three personnel succumbed to their injuries, while the three others were under treatment.

According to Gadap City SHO Naimat Bhatti, the deceased were identified as Abdur Razzak, Sohail Akram and Hamza, while the injured as Murtaza, Naik Gul Khan and Mushtaq. He said that the incident took place when the van of the paramilitary soldiers overturned after a tyre burst while they were coming to Karachi from Hyderabad.

Latest News

More From Karachi