Three Rangers personnel die, three injured in road accident

In a tragic incident, three Rangers personnel lost their lives and as many were injured when their van met with an accident on the Super Highway on Monday.

Rescuers transported the casualties to a nearby hospital, where three personnel succumbed to their injuries, while the three others were under treatment.

According to Gadap City SHO Naimat Bhatti, the deceased were identified as Abdur Razzak, Sohail Akram and Hamza, while the injured as Murtaza, Naik Gul Khan and Mushtaq. He said that the incident took place when the van of the paramilitary soldiers overturned after a tyre burst while they were coming to Karachi from Hyderabad.