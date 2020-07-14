‘PNS Yarmook to act as force multiplier to protect country’s maritime interests’

The induction ceremony of the state-of-the-art Corvette Pakistan Navy Ship YARMOOK was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as chief guest, said a press release issued by the navy on Monday.

Speaking at the occasion, the chief guest termed the induction event as an important milestone for the Pakistan Navy. He added that PNS Yarmook in the Pakistan Navy Fleet would significantly act as force multiplier to safeguard maritime interests of Pakistan.

The admiral further underscored that the ship would contribute towards achieving sustained maritime order through Pakistan Navy Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) initiatives.

While highlighting the plight of Kashmiris in the Indian-Occupied Kashmir (Iok), the chief guest paid tribute to their exemplary struggle for self-determination against the Indian oppression. He also paid rich tribute to the medical and paramedical staff of the country for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNS Yarmook is latest warship with an effective amalgam of weapons & sensors possessing cutting-edge self-protection and terminal defence systems constructed at M/S DAMEN Shipyards, Romania.

The ship is capable to perform variety of naval operations and transport helicopter and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) simultaneously. The second Corvette PNS TABUK is expected to join the Pakistan Navy Fleet towards the end of this year.

Later, the chief guest lauded the professional competence of M/s DAMEN Shipyards (Romania) and cooperation for delivering high quality platforms to the Pakistan Navy. The induction ceremony was attended by senior naval officers.