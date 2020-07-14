‘Steps taken for uplift of constituency’

FAISALABAD: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Main Farukh Habib said that construction and development of his constituency was on priority and no stone will be left unturned for its completion.

During his visit to Warispura, Barkatpura in the constituency on Monday, he said the incumbent government was taking measures for provision of basic facilities to deprived people.

Talking to locals, he said steps were being taken for the development of his constituency NA-108 and all outstanding issues, including provision of clean drinking water and drainage of water were being redressed, adding that issue of provision of drinking water and sewerage of the people of Barkatpura was resolved after 30 years.

SEVEN shops sealed: The tehsil administration Jarranwala sealed seven shops and imposed fine on various shopkeepers over coronavirus SOPs violation.

According to spokesperson here on Monday, AC Dr Zunaira Aftab visited various markets and bazaars and sealed seven shops over violating corona SOPs and imposed Rs 28,000 fine on various other violators. Meanwhile, the officer checked price of wheat flour and sale of the commodity and warned that no compromise will be made on overcharging.