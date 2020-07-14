Kharif crop packages distributed in merged dists

PESHAWAR: The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has distributed Kharif crop packages among 16,000 vulnerable households in the merged districts.

The packages were distributed with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Another 2,000 beneficiaries were also being supported with the Kharif package in the merged districts.

The package consists of certified 25 kilograms maize seed, 1.5 kilograms sunflower, 5 kilograms red beans and 10 kilograms French beans for each household.The distribution is being conducted in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and District Administration and in strict compliance with the Covid-19 prevention protocols.