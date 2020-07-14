close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2020

Three of a family killed in wall collapse

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2020

MANSEHRA: Three members of a family were killed and another four sustained critical injuries when the protective wall of an irrigation channel collapsed during repair in Barshiryal area in Kolai-Palas district on Monday.

“We have retrieved all seven people buried alive from debris and shifted them to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced three of them dead,” Mukhtar Shah, the district police officer, Kolai-Palas, told reporters. The seven workers were repairing the protective wall, which suddenly fell on them.

The local rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a hospital. Those killed in the incident were identified as Mohammad Zareen, Kaleemullah and Bakhat Shah. The injured, including Mohammad Chalo, Saboot Khan, Abdullah Khan and Raja Khan were referred to the civil hospital in Pattan.

