Kashmiris paid tributes on Kashmir Martyrs Day

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has paid a glowing tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri Muslims for the sake of freedom to mark the Kashmir Martyrs Day, assuring them full support from the people of Pakistan in their struggle to get freedom from Indian yoke.

In a statement from Mansoora on Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir here on Monday, he particularly mentioned the struggle of elderly Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani and young martyr Burhan Wani and said that the resistance of both will be written in golden words in the history of Kashmir freedom fight.

The JI chief referred to the 22 Kashmiris youth who were martyred 89 years ago on July 13, 1931 during a protest against the Hindu Maharaja for seeking religious freedom.

He said the descendent of those martyrs were now sacrificing their lives with the same spirit against the fascist regime of Modi and were not ready to surrender. Undoubtedly, he said, Kashmir struggle for freedom for India was one of the longest resistance movements in the world. He said over 0.8 million Indian forces were engaged in worst crime against humanity in the IOK but the world was shamelessly silent.

Senator Siraj reminded the Pakistan rulers that the country was incomplete without accession of Kashmir to it. He asked the government to shun the Kashmir policy adopted by General Pervez Musharraf and actively fight the case of Kashmir.

He said the prime minister who claimed to be the real ambassador of Kashmir did nothing for the healing of the Kashmir wounds except to make a speech in the UN. He said Kashmir could not be attained only from lip-service.

Sarwar: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that worst terrorism is going on in Kashmir. People of Kashmir are looking towards OIC and UN for the solution to the problem. They are also questioning the silence of human rights organisations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting case of people of Kashmir in argumentative manner, said the governor while talking to different delegations at Governor House, here Monday. He tweeted and said that Dogra forces killed 22 Kashmiris in July, 1931, to curb right to self-determination of people of Kashmir. Narendara Modi is also following footprints of Dogra rulers but he will also fail in suppressing voice of people of Kashmir, said Sarwar. Modi, he said, was following the way of Hitler but he would miserably fail. He said that 220 million people of Pakistan were standing with people of Kashmir. The governor said that India had deployed one million army personnel in Kashmir and had made Kashmir a military zone in the world. He said that 344-day lockdown in Kashmir was the worst ever lockdown in the world.

In order to bring peace in the region, Kashmir issue must be resolved as per UN resolutions. He said that Pakistan was standing with Kashmiris and Indian Muslims and would not leave them alone come what may, adding that Pakistan was raising voice for them at every global forum. Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and now it is time that Muslims play an effective role collectively in ridding the Kashmiris and Indian Muslims of Modi’s aggression.

Ch Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was aptly arguing the case of Kashmir on all fora. Pakistan on every level is unveiling injustice and atrocities in Kashmir, he concluded.

Kashmir’s freedom soon: Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat in a special message on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs' Day said that on 13 July, 22 Kashmiris had made a new history of the freedom struggle by sacrificing their lives against Indian oppression. He said that the Pakistani nation salutes the sacrifices of Kashmiri brethren. "Insha Allah, the sacrifices of Kashmiris will pay off and Kashmir will be freed from Indian occupation ", he hoped.

Raja Basharat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan boldly presented the case of Kashmir at every level. "Our prayers and full support will continue until the independence of Kashmir," he added.