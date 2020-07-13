close
Mon Jul 13, 2020
July 13, 2020

Kashmiris’ struggle destined to succeed: DG ISPR

July 13, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar issued a message early Monday for the Kashmir Martyrs' Day, saying it was "reminiscent of utmost price paid for freedom by brave Kashmiris".

In a statement shared on his Twitter account, the Pakistan Army's spokesperson said: "Every single drop of blood shed, shall not be forgotten or forgiven.

Decades of Indian atrocities failed to suppress insurmountable spirit and legitimate freedom struggle, destined to succeed, Inshallah."

