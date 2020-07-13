Kashmiris’ struggle destined to succeed: DG ISPR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar issued a message early Monday for the Kashmir Martyrs' Day, saying it was "reminiscent of utmost price paid for freedom by brave Kashmiris".
In a statement shared on his Twitter account, the Pakistan Army's spokesperson said: "Every single drop of blood shed, shall not be forgotten or forgiven.
Decades of Indian atrocities failed to suppress insurmountable spirit and legitimate freedom struggle, destined to succeed, Inshallah."