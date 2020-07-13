867 patients recover from Covid-19

SARGODHA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh Sunday said some 867 out of 1,043 Covid-19 patients have gone to homes after their recovery in the district.

Presiding over the district Anti-Dengue and Covid-19 meeting, the DC directed the health officers to take anti-coronavirus and anti-dengue measures.

CEO Health Dr Samiullah, DHO Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, focalperson anti-dengue programme Dr Omar Farooq and officers concerned were also present in the meeting.

Briefing on the coronavirus situation in the district, Dr Rai Samiullah said at present, the number of corona positive patients in the district was 143 and 33 of them had died from Covid-19.

In the anti-dengue briefing, focal person Dr Omar Farooq said 28 suspects were tested during the last one day and not a single one was diagnosed with dengue.

He said 539 indoor teams checked 12,506 locations and 167 outdoor teams checked 3,552 locations while teams found larvae from 38 indoor and 136 outdoor locations.

DPO discusses crime situation with SHOs: District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Faisal Gulzar discussed the crime situation in the district with the SHOs at his office.

According to police sources, ASP City Circle Ahmad Shah gave a briefing on the progress made in controlling crimes in the city circle.

The DPO said all resources should be utilised to create a sense of security among people.

All SHOs should visits their respective areas on regular basis and action should be taken against unregistered motorcycles and vehicles without any discrimination, the DPO said.

He said action should be taken against notorious criminals. SP Investigation Muhammad Iqbal was also present.

Nine outlaws nabbed: Police arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession on Sunday.

Police said that during the ongoing drive against criminals and drug pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdictions sand arrested nine drug pushers and criminals and recovered 2.56kg hashish, six pistols and a rifle from them.

Those arrested include Ali Hassan, Sohail, Ghaur Abbas, Mehboob, Hussain, Azhar Abbas, Iqbal, Ramzan and Badar Jahangir. The police have registered separate cases against them.

Man killed: A man was killed in a road accident in Sajid Shaheed police limits.

According to police on Sunday, Fayaz Ahmed (35), a resident of Mankay wala, was walking along a road when a speeding car hit him near Waris Town. Consequently, he died on the spot. The police have registered a case and started investigation.