Reopen schools

There is no denying the fact that the world has suffered (is still suffering) from the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Students in particular have lost four months because every learning institute has remained closed for almost four months.

With the passage of time, everything has started to get better but still there is no improvement in educational academies because still schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions are not being reopened. If companies and markets can be reopened why can't schools and colleges? The government should allow us to start our educational journey again by re-opening schools and other educational institutions.

Parvez Moula Bakhsh

Karachi