51 treatment centres of quacks sealed

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 51 quack outlets in its action against quacks across the province.

During the last week, PHC enforcement teams conducted raids on 338 treatment outlets in four cities and their adjoining areas. Out of these, 57 centres have been closed down by the quacks. Among the sealed centres, 15 each were in Lahore and Faisalabad, Multan 13, and eight in Gujrat. Fakhri Clinic, Anwar Dawakhana, Al-Shifa Clinic, Rana Homoeopathic Clinic, Bokhari Medical Complex, Wasif Medical Store, Rafique Clinic, Sheraz Welfare Clinic, Fatima Medical Centre, Nazir Medical Complex, Husnain Lab, Rasheed Medical Store, Matab Aftab, Umer Medical Store and Family Dispensary were locked down in Lahore. A spokesperson of the PHC has also said the teams of the commission have so far visited over 72,700 treatment centres, sealed 26,412 quack shops and over 13,800 outlets have been converted into other businesses. “The PHC hearing committees have imposed a fine of about Rs540 million on quacks,” he added.