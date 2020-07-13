Kitchen expenses go beyond reach as authorities fail to check prices

Rawalpindi : It seems that the profiteers have been given a free hand to loot public with both hands because a common man has literally failed to run his kitchen due to unprecedented price hike. All kitchen items including vegetables are selling at skyrocketing prices, but the concerned authorities are only doing lip service to console public instead of taking remedial measures.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq has issued a notification to fix the rates of different kitchen items. According to Notification Number 381/DO (IPWM), the rates of fine quality rice has been fixed at Rs140 but instead it is being sold at at Rs190 in retail shops. While the rate of ‘Daal Chana’ is fixed at Rs120 but 1-kilogram ‘Daal Chana’ is being sold at Rs150 in retail shops. The local administration has fixed the rate of ‘Daal Masoor’ at Rs130, ‘Daal Mash’ at Rs205, ‘Daal Moong at Rs255 and White Chickpeas at Rs110 but dealers and retailers are selling ‘Daal Masoor’ at Rs150, Mash at Rs240, Moong at Rs270 and White Chickpeas at Rs130 per kilogram.

The rate of sugar has been fixed at Rs81 but it is available in the market at Rs85-90.

The rate of mutton is fixed at Rs800 but butchers are selling it at Rs1100-1200 and beef at Rs600 against fixed rates of Rs400.

The rate of milk is fixed at Rs90 but it is being sold at Rs120, yogurt is selling at Rs120 against fixed rate of Rs105. The rate of a ‘Roti’ has been fixed at Rs7 and ‘Naan’ at Rs10 but a ‘Roti’ is selling at Rs8 and ‘Naan’ Rs12.

One kilogram potato are being sold at Rs70 against Rs62, onion at Rs50 against Rs34, tomato at Rs100 against Rs86, garlic at Rs200 against Rs150, ginger at Rs400 against Rs365, lemon at Rs160 against Rs90, green chili at Rs100 against Rs54, cabbage at Rs120 against Rs95, ladyfinger at Rs100 against Rs56, Arvi at Rs140 against Rs110 and peas at Rs220 against government fixed price of Rs136. Similarly, all other vegetables are also being sold at skyrocketing prices.

The local management has given a number 0800-02345 for complaint which remains busy all the time.

“When we go to local administration office to lodge a complaint we are given a reply that concerned officer is not in his seat,” said a disgruntled customer, Ijaz Ahmed. “We never pray for extra relief, we demand that at least local administration should implement their own rates,” he said.

Additional District Collector General (ADCG) Zaheer Anwar Jappa told ‘The News’ that the price control magistrates are visiting markets on regular basis to take action against profiteers and hoarders. “Our price magistrates have registered several FIRs and imposed thousands of rupees fine on profiteers, he said. He said that the department will never spare profiteers and hoarders at any cost.