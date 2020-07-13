Another six die of COVID-19 in twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another six patients have died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths so far reported from the region to 417 which are more than two times as compared to the deaths so far reported from Balochistan province, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan combined.

To date, a total of 126 deaths due to the disease have been reported from Balochistan, 43 from AJK and 36 from GB amounting to 205 in all while from Rawalpindi district alone, as many as 265 deaths have so far been reported whereas the virus has so far claimed 152 lives in the federal capital.

Also, it is important that from Balochistan province, as many as 11157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have so far been registered while 1658 from GB and 1,564 from AJK making a total of 14,379. From Islamabad Capital Territory alone, a total of 14,023 confirmed COVID-19 patients have so far been reported.

To date, as many as 19,666 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi which are 5,287 more than the total number of patients reported from Balochistan, GB, and AJK combined. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that in the last 24 hours, one confirmed patient of the illness, a 68-year old male belonging to Cantonment Board area of Rawalpindi district died here at Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology while five patients died in ICT due to COVID-19.

It is worth mentioning here that the number of recoveries from the twin cities have been registering a sharp upward trend for the last few days and in the last 24 hours, as many as 440 confirmed patients have recovered from the disease in the region.

According to details, 236 patients have been discharged after treatment from healthcare facilities in Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours leaving only 122 admitted while in ICT, as many as 204 recovered from the illness. COVID-19 has so far claimed a total of 265 lives in the district while another 33 patients have been tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours after which the number of confirmed patients of the illness from the district has reached 5,643 of which 4,424 have recovered, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday.

He added that a total of 122 confirmed patients of the disease were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district on Sunday while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation in the district was 832. He said another 6,510 persons have been under quarantine in their homes. All the confirmed patients at homes and suspects who are under quarantine are asymptomatic, he said.

Meanwhile, another 96 patients have been tested positive from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 14,023 of which 10,645 have so far recovered while 152 have lost their lives.