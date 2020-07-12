Two more die of Covid-19, 133 test positive in twin cities

Rawalpindi: The continuous decrease in number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 is hinting towards a situation becoming normal though the disease is still claiming significant number of lives in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

In last 24 hours, the disease claimed another two lives in the twin cities taking total number of deaths from the region to 411 while another 133 patients have been tested positive for the illness taking tally from the twin cities to 19537.

It is however worth mentioning here that the number of patients being recovered from the disease is on a continuous rise as on Saturday, another 201 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have achieved complete cure from the disease.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that a 72-year old male patient belonging to Chaklala Cantonment Board area died of COVID-19 here at Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology taking total deaths so far caused by the disease in Rawalpindi district t to 264. The other death due to the illness has been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capita to 147 on Saturday.

To date, a total of 5610 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the district including 35 added on Saturday while as many as 4188 patients have so far been discharged from healthcare facilities after treatment, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He added that as many as 352 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while some 806 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been kept in home isolation in the district. Another 6500 suspects of the disease have been under quarantine in their homes while to date, a total of 2348 persons have been relieved from quarantine, he said.

Meanwhile, another 98 patients have been tested positive from the federal capital in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 13927 of which 10441 have so far recovered while 147 died of the disease according to the figure released by National Command and Control Centre on Saturday.