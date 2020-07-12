Kashmir Martyrs Day to be observed on 13th

MUZAFFARBAD: Kashmir Martyrs Day will be observed throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan on Monday (July 13) to pay homage to 22 Kashmiris who had embraced ‘Shahadat’ on 13th of July, 1931 to free Kashmir from the brutalities of despotic Dogra rulers. Function and seminar will be held throughout Azad Kashmir to pay glowing tributes to martyrs of 13th July.

In this connection, a special function will be held at Prime Minister House on the day under the special direction of AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan to pay homage to martyrs of 1931 who rendered their lives against foreign occupation and rose against the atrocities of Dogra rulers. A smartly contingent of Police will present salute to the Shuhda as a mark of respect.

Talking to the media here on Saturday the Prime Minister said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs in fact is milestone in the history of Kashmir struggle. He said for the first time no function in the held valley is scheduled to pay homage to the Shuhda due to severe restrictions of the Indian government.