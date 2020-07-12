People urged to change lifestyle to ward off coronavirus

LAHORE : Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof. Dr. Sardar Mohammad Al-freed Zafar said that we have to change our lifestyle to save ourselves from the effects of the coronavirus as we can make appropriate changes in diet.

“The physical immunity can be improved, as well as people should make it a part of their lives to take precautions to prevent the spread COVID-19 so that they can protect themselves as well as others from the diseases,” he said while talking to media persons here Saturday. He said that there was a need to make special training of doctors and nurses a part of medical curriculum for better treatment of deadly diseases and physicians should give priority to medical education while specialising in infectious diseases so that in future the diseases could be treated in a better way. He said that the establishment of special hospitals and wards for the treatment of epidemic diseases across the country was a matter of urgent need for doctors and medical personnel who can save the lives of patients. He said that a large number of medical staff members themselves have been infected with the coronavirus.

He said that no specific medicine had come in the market for the treatment of the coronavirus and no such vaccine has also been developed so far and only precautionary measures can be taken. He said that the epidemic could be minimised only by maintaining social distance. He said that there was a need to conduct more public awareness campaigns involving media, medical and social organisations, scholars and other institutions. In response to a question, he said the coronavirus would continue to exist as an "infectious" disease, so physicians will have to take precautions and provide treatment to every type of patient who comes to hospital. He stated that the government had provided complete information to citizens on coronavirus disease prevention, hand hygiene, hygiene and healthcare and now it is the duty of the people to ensure implementation of government’s instructions to protect their lives and the lives of the others.