Metro train waiting for favourable conditions: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid a surprise visit to the Orange Line Metro Train station at Dera Gujran and reviewed the preparations for the launch of the train service.

The chief minister also inspected the latest facilities being provided in Orange Line Metro Train, automatic equipment and different sections.

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority MD gave briefing to the CM about the current status of the project.

While directing the authorities to make Orange Line Metro Train functional, Usman Buzdar said that the train project is a part of CPEC project. He said the construction work of the metro train has almost been completed and government is waiting for the favourable conditions to run it.

The train service will be formally started soon after the removal of hurdles occurred due to COVID-19.

The CM maintained that by making the Orange Line Metro Train functional, government is ending the tradition of closure of previous governments’ projects.

Metro train is being made functional for the welfare and convenience of people.

He said that the government is determined to provide best transport facilities to the citizens of the provincial metropolis.

He said that it has been decided that SOPs to prevent the passengers from COVID-19 will be strictly followed in the Orange Line Train.

The Mass Transit Authority MD apprised the CM that electrical, mechanical and civil works of Orange Line Train has been completed.

He said that services of officials and experts of Chinese companies, including Norinco, GMG and Daewoo, have been hired. The CM directed the authorities concerned to complete the steps for the launch of train service as soon as possible.

condolENces: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and offered condolences to him

over the death of his mother.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and offered Fateha for the departed soul. Usman Buzdar said that the pain and grief of losing mother can’t be described in words.

He prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.