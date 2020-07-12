Rainfall forecast for three days

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast thundershowers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas for the next three days promising relief from the monsoon heat and humidity.

The temperature will hover around 35 degree Centigrade from Sunday to Tuesday.

According to the PMD, the monsoon currents of moderate intensity from the Arabian Sea will cause the rainfall.

On Sunday, rain coupled with thunder and dust storm will fall in upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

However, hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

On the next two days, there's a likelihood of rainfall and cloudy weather in these areas, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.